Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $9,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $84.00. 105,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,514 shares of company stock worth $1,295,536. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

