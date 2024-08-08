COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for COPT Defense Properties in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for COPT Defense Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

NYSE:CDP opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

