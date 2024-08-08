Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Announces Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $5.45 on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

