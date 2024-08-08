Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.15. 153,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.82. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.73 and a 1-year high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

