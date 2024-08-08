Craig Hallum Increases EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $33.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $124,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,191,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

