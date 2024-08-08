CRH (NYSE:CRH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,522. CRH has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.90.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

