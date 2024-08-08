Critical Review: Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) versus Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) and Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alsea and Papa Johns International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alsea alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alsea N/A N/A N/A Papa Johns International 3.50% -19.46% 10.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alsea and Papa Johns International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alsea N/A N/A N/A $1.06 2.57 Papa Johns International $2.12 billion 0.67 $82.10 million $2.25 19.21

Analyst Recommendations

Papa Johns International has higher revenue and earnings than Alsea. Alsea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Johns International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alsea and Papa Johns International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alsea 0 0 0 0 N/A Papa Johns International 0 4 7 0 2.64

Papa Johns International has a consensus price target of $65.22, indicating a potential upside of 50.87%. Given Papa Johns International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Papa Johns International is more favorable than Alsea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Alsea shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Papa Johns International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Papa Johns International beats Alsea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alsea

(Get Free Report)

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I. Fridays, Vips Europe, Vips Smart, Ole Mole, and Clay Hear brands. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. It also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark internationally. Papa John’s International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.