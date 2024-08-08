Critical Survey: Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freedom Financial and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $60.42 million 1.09 $2.32 million $0.34 29.41 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.58 billion 4.54 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freedom Financial and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freedom Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Financial and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 3.87% 3.28% 0.23% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk beats Freedom Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; life, health, and accident insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; digital banking; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

