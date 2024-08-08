Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

