Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.25. 2,110,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

