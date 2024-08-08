Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:HRB traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 493,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.