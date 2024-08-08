Csenge Advisory Group Buys 5,784 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 256,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

