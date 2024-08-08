Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 358,214 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 332,978 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,038,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,787 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,848,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $88.17. 683,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,354. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

