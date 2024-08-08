Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Spire were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 343,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

