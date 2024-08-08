Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $12.19 on Thursday, reaching $324.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.58 and a 200 day moving average of $298.65. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

