Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Qualys were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qualys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 154,492 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $127.13. 548,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,895. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.11. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

