Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.53 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.17. 2,062,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,740. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

