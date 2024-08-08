Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after purchasing an additional 851,313 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,706 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,549,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.22. 81,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,628. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

