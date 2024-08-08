Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $1,455,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.15. 2,085,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

