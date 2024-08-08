Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 5.7 %

QCOM traded up $8.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.95. 9,480,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average of $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,029 shares of company stock worth $6,006,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

