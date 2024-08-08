Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL traded up $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $107.91. 309,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $137.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

