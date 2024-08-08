Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 452 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS remained flat at $85.96 during midday trading on Thursday. 21,878,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.