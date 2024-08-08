Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,194 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IYH stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 258,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $63.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

