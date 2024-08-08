Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,288 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 77,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 841.8% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 207,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,656,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.