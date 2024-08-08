Csenge Advisory Group Sells 236 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,856,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,653. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.