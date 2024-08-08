Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,990 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,351,000 after purchasing an additional 169,081 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

TFLO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 1,376,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,399. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

