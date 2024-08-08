Csenge Advisory Group Sells 838 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

SPHB stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 404,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,606. The company has a market capitalization of $570.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

