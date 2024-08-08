Csenge Advisory Group Sells 8,810 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.58. 543,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,298. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.