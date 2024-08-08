Csenge Advisory Group Sells 9,553 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.