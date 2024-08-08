Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,688. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $278.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.57 and its 200-day moving average is $264.73. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

