CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

