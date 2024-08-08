Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $5.90 on Thursday, hitting $125.13. 6,287,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

