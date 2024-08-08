Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded up $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $173.81. 722,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,725. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

