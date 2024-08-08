Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 102,223 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,223 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in International Paper by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 746,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

