Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $18.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.66. The stock had a trading volume of 342,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,732. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $297.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

