Cwm LLC Acquires 39,839 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 518.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.89.

MAR stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.34. 275,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

