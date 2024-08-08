Cwm LLC Buys 165,494 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPRFree Report) by 322.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,494 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 1.53% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $72,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 51,498 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $539.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

