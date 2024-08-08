Cwm LLC Buys 3,051 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.71.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded up $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $277.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,332. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $309.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.14.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

