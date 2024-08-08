Cwm LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,126,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,134. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

