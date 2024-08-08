Cwm LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cwm LLC cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 80,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $269,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 6.2 %

CF traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.85. 877,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,177. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.