Cwm LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,579 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 71,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,065. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

