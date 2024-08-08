Cwm LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.75% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,763,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,048. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

