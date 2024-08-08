Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.10. The stock had a trading volume of 167,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,681. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $369.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.78.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.06.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,606 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

