Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,237. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,577,632.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,817,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

