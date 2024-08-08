Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in American Tower by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AMT traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,490. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

