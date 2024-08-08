Cwm LLC Purchases 11,247 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 185,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

