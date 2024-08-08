Cwm LLC Purchases 11,581 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $548,013,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $120,746,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.51. 4,223,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

