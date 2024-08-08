Cwm LLC Purchases 3,020 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,688 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.33. 1,216,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,153. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.