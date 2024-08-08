Cwm LLC Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.85. The company had a trading volume of 984,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

