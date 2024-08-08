Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $54.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,360.16. The company had a trading volume of 101,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,762. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,847.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,686.97.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

